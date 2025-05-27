Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 61.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,498,000 after acquiring an additional 981,362 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $1,864,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, SWP Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $63.38 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $43.24 and a 52 week high of $64.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.96. The company has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.79 and a beta of 0.13.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

