AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Reduced by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Williams Trading set a $30.00 price target on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T opened at $27.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.16. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $29.03.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.10%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

