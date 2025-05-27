Ameriflex Group Inc. Makes New $128,000 Investment in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on MET shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MetLife from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on MetLife from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on MetLife from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on MetLife from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on MetLife from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.17.

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE:MET opened at $77.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.21 and a twelve month high of $89.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.04). MetLife had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.91%.

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.