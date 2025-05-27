United Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

United Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GE Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.92.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE GE opened at $232.86 on Tuesday. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $150.20 and a fifty-two week high of $237.30. The stock has a market cap of $248.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.30 and a 200-day moving average of $192.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.06 billion. As a group, analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at GE Aerospace

In other news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,899.35. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. This represents a 26.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About GE Aerospace

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.