Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on HLT shares. Macquarie lowered their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $263.00 target price (up previously from $243.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (down previously from $296.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $251.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.56.

HLT opened at $244.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.93 and a 12 month high of $275.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $228.71 and a 200 day moving average of $243.62.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.46%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

