Probity Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Probity Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Aurelius Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 29,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $69.76 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $56.64 and a 52-week high of $70.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.58.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

