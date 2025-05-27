Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 236,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,969,000. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 19.5% of Arcadia Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 165.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 147.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $94.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.10. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $79.20 and a 52-week high of $102.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.03.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

