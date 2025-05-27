Phocas Financial Corp. Decreases Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the period. Portland General Electric accounts for approximately 1.1% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $8,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POR. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,538.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 352.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have weighed in on POR. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $41.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.57. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.50.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.02 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 73.94%.

In other Portland General Electric news, EVP Benjamin Felton sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $79,371.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,430.92. This trade represents a 5.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

