IronOak Wealth LLC. Purchases New Position in Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF (BATS:CAOS)

IronOak Wealth LLC. purchased a new stake in Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF (BATS:CAOS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,000. Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF makes up about 2.1% of IronOak Wealth LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. IronOak Wealth LLC. owned 0.56% of Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,918,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,584,000 after acquiring an additional 88,962 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,250,000 after acquiring an additional 114,500 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. lifted its position in Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. now owns 129,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,305,000 after acquiring an additional 11,010 shares in the last quarter. Valley Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Valley Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 48,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter.

Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS CAOS opened at $88.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $374.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.11. Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.12 and a fifty-two week high of $93.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.00.

Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF Profile

The Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF (CAOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund combines an options overlay strategy and protective options on the S&P 500 index with managing the funds fixed income collateral. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation.

