Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Purchased by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 20,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $59.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $59.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.71.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.74%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

