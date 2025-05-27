Elite Financial Inc. Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 37,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000. iShares International Select Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Elite Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDV. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $842,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 385.7% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $400,000.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 23.6%

IDV stock opened at $33.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.63. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.89 and a fifty-two week high of $34.01.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

