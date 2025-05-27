Probity Advisors Inc. Sells 236 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Probity Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53,784.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,235,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $600,412,000 after buying an additional 1,233,275 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,471,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,630,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,461 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,587,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,985,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1,239.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 548,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $266,410,000 after acquiring an additional 507,312 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $685.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Melius cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT opened at $469.27 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $461.68 and a 200 day moving average of $475.77. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $418.88 and a 52-week high of $618.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $109.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,840. The trade was a 61.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,265.58. The trade was a 23.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

