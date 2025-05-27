IronOak Wealth LLC. Invests $2.56 Million in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

IronOak Wealth LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,079 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,000. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 2.9% of IronOak Wealth LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 171 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total value of $22,858,894.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 293,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,458,002.70. This trade represents a 29.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 227,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $39,281,220.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,571 shares in the company, valued at $54,854,038.83. This trade represents a 41.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 568,962 shares of company stock worth $96,933,690 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.3%

PANW stock opened at $186.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.52 billion, a PE ratio of 105.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.09 and a 200-day moving average of $185.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $208.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $213.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. HSBC raised Palo Alto Networks from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.40.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

