Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Purchased by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 95.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,474 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $7,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 2,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:KRG opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 1,070.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $221.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,542.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.