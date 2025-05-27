Probity Advisors Inc. Buys 2,593 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $47.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.30 and its 200 day moving average is $49.08. The stock has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $40.98 and a 52-week high of $66.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $20.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.86%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. Stephens cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

