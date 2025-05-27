35,210 Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR) Acquired by Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC

Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 35,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC owned 0.53% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DMAR. LifeWealth Investments LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at about $509,000. Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,784,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 18,755.8% in the fourth quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 29,259 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 27,225 shares during the period.

DMAR stock opened at $38.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.18 million, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.50 and a 200-day moving average of $38.08. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March has a fifty-two week low of $34.89 and a fifty-two week high of $39.15.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (DMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

