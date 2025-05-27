Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM)

Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 49,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Good Times Restaurants by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. Good Times Restaurants Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Good Times Restaurants ( NASDAQ:GTIM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.60%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Good Times Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

