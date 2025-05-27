Park Square Financial Group LLC Takes $355,000 Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $202.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.30 and its 200 day moving average is $206.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $267.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.2611 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

