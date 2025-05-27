Kilter Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sofi Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 613.2% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $41.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.78. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $46.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.24.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

