Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC Invests $14.24 Million in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 403,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,238,000. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF makes up 4.8% of Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,185,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors now owns 35,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 9,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $36.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.89. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12-month low of $30.94 and a 12-month high of $37.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.1067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

