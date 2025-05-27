TFR Capital LLC. Invests $353,000 in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

TFR Capital LLC. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,218 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21,319 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Tiffanie L. Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.27, for a total value of $309,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,778.28. This represents a 15.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.50, for a total transaction of $299,071.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,853,850. The trade was a 7.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,878 shares of company stock worth $904,192. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $353.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.91.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $314.65 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $326.32. The firm has a market cap of $224.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.49%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

