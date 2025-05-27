Virtue Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Virtue Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective (up previously from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Stryker from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 target price on Stryker in a report on Monday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.30.

Stryker Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of SYK opened at $377.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $368.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.15. The stock has a market cap of $143.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $314.93 and a 12 month high of $406.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.41%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

