TFR Capital LLC. Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

TFR Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $621,000. Capital & Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 117,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 4.4%

USMV stock opened at $92.50 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.34 and a 1-year high of $95.12. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.47 and its 200-day moving average is $91.71.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

