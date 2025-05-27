The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 347.9% during the fourth quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 61,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,860,000 after buying an additional 47,666 shares during the period. American Trust grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 6,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 6,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $352.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $88.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.25. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $282.09 and a 1 year high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 74.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 29.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $370.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $423.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total transaction of $1,008,479.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,009.50. This trade represents a 34.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

