TFR Capital LLC. Takes Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

TFR Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $616,824,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,756,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,150,000 after buying an additional 1,392,383 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5,922.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,334,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,831,000 after buying an additional 1,311,899 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,224,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,159,000 after buying an additional 1,132,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,198,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,243,000 after buying an additional 932,713 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $61.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.86. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.09 and a twelve month high of $65.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.94.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

