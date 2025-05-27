TFR Capital LLC. Buys Shares of 3,836 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

TFR Capital LLC. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,450,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,491,000 after purchasing an additional 319,730 shares in the last quarter. Capital & Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 54,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPM opened at $260.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $724.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.58. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.88 and a fifty-two week high of $280.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Sunday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.65.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $1,755,811.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,703,729.20. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $308,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at $12,130,438.84. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,594 shares of company stock worth $23,991,061. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

