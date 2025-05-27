Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,068 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. GHE LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 319.0% in the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 21,597 shares during the period. Colonial River Investments LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 327.6% in the fourth quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Unified Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $630,000. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 257.6% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 76,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 55,430 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $6,788,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,013.60. This trade represents a 86.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 17,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total value of $1,683,504.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 254,971 shares of company stock valued at $22,431,724. 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $91.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.84. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $133.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.38.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 40.72%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.14.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

