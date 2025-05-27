McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in McKesson by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,847,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,754,000 after buying an additional 222,496 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,663,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,620,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,704,000 after purchasing an additional 114,396 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $1,200,361,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in McKesson by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,532,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,218,000 after purchasing an additional 126,940 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.30, for a total value of $4,544,812.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,587,348. This represents a 30.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 543 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.51, for a total transaction of $394,494.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,432,677.72. The trade was a 21.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,127 shares of company stock worth $5,834,498. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MCK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McKesson from $642.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Cfra Research cut shares of McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $641.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $686.69.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $715.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $89.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.53. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $464.42 and a 12-month high of $731.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $690.91 and a 200 day moving average of $635.19.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.29. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $90.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

