Financial Insights Inc. Has $7.95 Million Holdings in TCW Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE)

Financial Insights Inc. raised its stake in TCW Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,340 shares during the period. TCW Transform 500 ETF makes up 3.1% of Financial Insights Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in TCW Transform 500 ETF were worth $7,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TCW Transform 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in TCW Transform 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in TCW Transform 500 ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $419,000.

TCW Transform 500 ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of BATS:VOTE opened at $68.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.13.

About TCW Transform 500 ETF

The Engine No. 1 Transform 500 ETF (VOTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large Cap Select index. The ETF currently has 410.2m in AUM and 505 holdings. VOTE tracks a market-cap-weighted index consisting of large-cap US stocks VOTE was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by Engine No.

