Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra S&P500 accounts for 2.5% of Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $4,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SSO. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 5,312.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 142,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,170,000 after purchasing an additional 139,728 shares during the period. Global View Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth $10,406,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth $9,793,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 563.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,684,000 after buying an additional 61,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 312.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after buying an additional 52,082 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Price Performance

Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock opened at $86.13 on Tuesday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1-year low of $60.84 and a 1-year high of $100.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.12 and a 200-day moving average of $89.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 2.02.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

