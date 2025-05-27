Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,079 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 3.3% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Chevron by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 15,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Chevron by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Chevron by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $136.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $238.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.03.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 78.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Barclays lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.24.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

