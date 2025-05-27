AG Asset Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 14,037 Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

AG Asset Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up about 1.0% of AG Asset Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPLV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 325,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,762,000 after acquiring an additional 113,048 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 239.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.2%
SPLV stock opened at $72.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.64. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $63.66 and a twelve month high of $75.43.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
