AG Asset Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 14,037 Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

AG Asset Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up about 1.0% of AG Asset Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPLV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 325,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,762,000 after acquiring an additional 113,048 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 239.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.2%

SPLV stock opened at $72.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.64. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $63.66 and a twelve month high of $75.43.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.