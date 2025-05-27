AG Asset Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 973 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

AG Asset Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 0.2% of AG Asset Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock opened at $309.75 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $211.54 and a 52 week high of $317.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.66. The company has a market cap of $93.11 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.12.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

