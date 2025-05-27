Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,761,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,951,353,000 after purchasing an additional 380,299 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,988,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,379,568,000 after buying an additional 627,422 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,594,216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,763,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,527,867,000 after buying an additional 631,761 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,641,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,500,141,000 after acquiring an additional 346,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HON opened at $222.03 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.36 and a 52 week high of $242.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HON shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.57.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

