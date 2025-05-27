Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. Invests $532,000 in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,491,000. Aurelius Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,636,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 194,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 136,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,332,000 after purchasing an additional 79,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 71,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BNDW opened at $68.38 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a one year low of $67.17 and a one year high of $70.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.69.
The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.
