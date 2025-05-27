Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. Invests $532,000 in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,491,000. Aurelius Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,636,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 194,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 136,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,332,000 after purchasing an additional 79,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 71,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BNDW opened at $68.38 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a one year low of $67.17 and a one year high of $70.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.69.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1857 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

