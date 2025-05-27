Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June (BATS:UJUN)

Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June (BATS:UJUN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UJUN. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 10,326 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at about $886,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at about $568,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 122,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after buying an additional 10,661 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS UJUN opened at $34.17 on Tuesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $34.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.97 and its 200 day moving average is $33.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.21 million, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.38.

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (UJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

