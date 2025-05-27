Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Skyline Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 397.1% in the 4th quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 137,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 109,819 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 983,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,469,000 after purchasing an additional 77,956 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 194,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 32,128 shares during the last quarter. Novem Group acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,478,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 560,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after purchasing an additional 64,020 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $25.83 and a 52 week high of $27.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0775 per share. This is a positive change from Capital Group Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

