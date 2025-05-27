Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FAUG. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,109,000. Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,836,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,318,000 after acquiring an additional 37,871 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 103,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 36,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of BATS FAUG opened at $46.62 on Tuesday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 52 week low of $41.24 and a 52 week high of $47.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.30. The firm has a market cap of $889.51 million, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.63.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

