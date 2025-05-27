Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 17,828 Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – October (BATS:XDOC)

Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – October (BATS:XDOC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC owned about 10.19% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – October as of its most recent SEC filing.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – October Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – October stock opened at $30.36 on Tuesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – October has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $31.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 million, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.98.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – October Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – October (XDOC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap over a one-year outcome period. XDOC was launched on Oct 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

