Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC Invests $999,000 in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WP Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Napa Wealth Management increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Napa Wealth Management now owns 749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.2%

MDY stock opened at $544.66 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $458.82 and a twelve month high of $624.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $525.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $561.93.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

