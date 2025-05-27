Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. Invests $1.04 Million in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises 0.9% of Arcadia Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 67,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 22,828 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,553,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 36,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $448,000.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.90 and its 200-day moving average is $35.45. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $40.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.1576 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

