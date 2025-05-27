Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP)

Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 60,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 29,078 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of BATS USEP opened at $35.22 on Tuesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September has a twelve month low of $32.42 and a twelve month high of $36.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.03. The stock has a market cap of $133.84 million, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.39.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (USEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. USEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

