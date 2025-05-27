Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 30,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 85,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.3%

PJUL opened at $41.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.93. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July has a 12-month low of $37.10 and a 12-month high of $42.27. The firm has a market cap of $875.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.44.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

