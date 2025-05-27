Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. Invests $1.96 Million in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,000. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Arcadia Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUHP. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth $543,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 87,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 41,045 shares during the last quarter. Two West Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Two West Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 346,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,706,000 after buying an additional 15,820 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DUHP opened at $33.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12-month low of $28.68 and a 12-month high of $35.83.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

