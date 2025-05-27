Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Trims Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL trimmed its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,560 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HAL. UBS Group reduced their price target on Halliburton from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Halliburton to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 10,497 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $258,226.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 77,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,486.40. The trade was a 11.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 51,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,279,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,525. The trade was a 28.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,576 shares of company stock worth $1,631,457 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:HAL opened at $19.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $37.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.