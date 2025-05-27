B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,915 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,321,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,646,000 after buying an additional 2,037,487 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $57,303,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 715.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,118,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,781,000 after buying an additional 1,858,658 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,939,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,072,000 after buying an additional 63,810 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 560.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,180,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,090,000 after buying an additional 1,002,050 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $30.45 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $31.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.79.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

