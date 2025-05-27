Menard Financial Group LLC Sells 561 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Menard Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

ELF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $153.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.41.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $84.29 on Tuesday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $49.40 and a one year high of $219.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.21 and a 200 day moving average of $92.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 49.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 97,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total value of $5,224,744.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,673,581.04. This trade represents a 35.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $269,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,232.32. This represents a 67.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,618 shares of company stock worth $10,974,536 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

