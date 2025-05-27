Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC Invests $388,000 in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 74,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 27,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,186,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of IHI stock opened at $60.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.61. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $52.90 and a twelve month high of $65.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.92.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

