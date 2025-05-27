Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $2.62 Million Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAPR. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PAPR opened at $36.20 on Tuesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April has a 1 year low of $32.74 and a 1 year high of $37.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.39.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.