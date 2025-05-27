Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC Invests $417,000 in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD)

Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 54,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 17,307 shares during the period.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE MSD opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.78. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $8.32.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Cuts Dividend

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.65%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

